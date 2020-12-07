Man arrested following fatal I-35 service road crash with pedestrian

Warning: This story contains sensitive material.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 32-year-old man was arrested over the weekend following a fatal crash with a pedestrian on the service road of Interstate 35, according to an Austin arrest affidavit.

Austin police officers responded to a call around 10:50 p.m. Friday to the 11600 block of North I-35 near Braker Lane in north Austin. A 911 caller said they had second hand info from the person involved in the crash.

The caller identified the man as Gerardo Barlow. According to the 911 call, Barlow told the caller that he “just hit somebody and they are in my front seat…I think they might be dead…I don’t know what to do,” the affidavit says.

When responders called a phone number connected to Barlow, a man answered, saying he didn’t know his location and asked if he should return to the scene. Emergency personnel told him he should come back, but the man did not return, the affidavit says.

Police found body parts at the scene of the crash on the I-35 service road, the affidavit says. A white, Chevrolet Malibu was found in a parking lot about a quarter of a mile from the crash site with a man’s body inside. The affidavit says the man had injuries “incompatible with life.”

The affidavit says the original 911 caller made an additional 911 call at 11:34 p.m. saying Barlow was at the caller’s house, which was a little over three miles away from the crash site. When officers arrived at the home, the man was distraught and covered in blood while sitting on the curb outside. The man refused to identify himself.

When officers spoke with the 911 caller at their home they told police that they received a call from an unknown number and it was Barlow saying “I just hit somebody. They’re in my front seat. They’re dead. I need to call the police. Please call the cops. I don’t know what to do,” the affidavit says.

The caller told police they were planning to get a ride to the crash scene when they heard a knock and Barlow was at the door, police say.

Personnel with Austin-Travis County EMS told police they smelled alcohol coming from Barlow’s breath. Police say Barlow’s balance was impaired, he was slurring his speech and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, the affidavit says.

Barlow admitted to driving the car, telling police he was putting on his cruise control and changing lanes when he hit someone in the road. Barlow told police the body came through the front windshield without a head, the affidavit says.

Based off the Austin police officer’s initial investigation, police believe Barlow was driving impaired, the affidavit says.

Gerardo Rene Barlow, 32, was arrested and charged with accident involving injury or death and failure to stop and render aid, a second degree felony. Barlow is in custody at Travis County jail.