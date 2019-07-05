Man allegedly hit Texas game warden boat while driving drunk, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly struck a Texas Game Warden patrol boat while driving drunk.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, Silsbee resident Rodney G. Barefield, 56, was arrested by game wardens after he allegedly hit the wardens’ patrol boat near Mile Marker 16 on Lake Travis — which resulted in minor injuries for two wardens and an intern.

Barefield is charged with a third degree felony boating while intoxicated. He has three prior convictions for BWI/DWI.

“Our game wardens were extremely lucky to avoid serious injuries as a result of this wreck,” said Col. Grahame Jones, law enforcement director with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “This incident illustrates exactly what our officers are out on the water trying to prevent through enhanced patrols over the holiday.”