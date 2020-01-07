Man accused of breaking into downtown Austin fire station, watching TV and drinking Coca-Cola

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(APD/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a downtown Austin fire station and being caught watching TV and drinking Coca-Cola from the station’s break room.

According to the warrant, Johnny Bermea, 51, broke into the EMS fire station located at 1305 Red River Street on Jan. 4 and was found by an officer sitting in a recliner and watching TV.

Upon discovery, Bermea reportedly told police he worked at the station.

EMS staff told police that Bermea did not and that he was not authorized to be in the building.

Bermea is charged with state jail felony burglary non-habitation and his bail was set at $7,500.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss