Man accused of assaulting Bexar County judge over face mask argument

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Bexar County deputies are looking for a man they say assaulted the county judge during an argument about masks.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says Judge Nelson Wolff was in the checkout line at a Lowe’s.

A customer behind him wasn’t wearing a mask, which is now required by the judge’s order.

At one point the cashier asked the customer to put on a mask, which upset the man.

San Antonio Express-News reports the judge tried to hand the man his business card to chat more about the order, but the man smacked it out of the judge’s hand.

“Soon thereafter, Judge Wolff was actually able to call me on the phone and put me on speaker phone. And I could hear this suspect berating the judge,” said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. “He knew exactly who he was. Knew exactly who he was dealing with and he knew he was in violation of the judge’s order.”

Deputies say they know who the man is and are searching for him.