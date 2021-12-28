Maintaining a work-life balance can help reduce stress and prevent burnout

AUSTIN (KXAN) —More people in Texas are quitting their jobs more than anywhere else in the country.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics nearly 1 million Texans quit their jobs in September and October. It’s called “the great resignation,” and it’s happening nationwide.

For some, it’s because of a lack of work-life balance, but an expert tells KXAN there are steps you can take to make sure you don’t get burned out.

“So many people are entering the new year wanting to place a much higher emphasis on their work-life balance and their overall well-being,” said Anna Dearmon Kornick, a time management coach.

“So often we fall into the trap that we are alone in this. That I am the only one who feels like I am buried under a mountain of work, I am the only one who is exhausted after six back-to-back Zoom meetings. But when we talk to our coworkers, when we talk to our friends, not only do we start to recognize that we are not alone in this. It can really become a catalyst for finding solutions.”

Finding what is causing you to feel burned out is the first step. Speaking with your boss can also help.

“The signs of burnout are usually feeling less energized, less engaged with work, and your work product starts to suffer,” Kornick said. “When you first understand why you’re burned out, then you can go to your supervisor or boss and present some more target tailored solutions.”

Can changing careers re-energize you?

“So often what we do is we think that in order to escape this burnout I need to change jobs,” Kornick said.

“I need to make a big change. When one opportunity is to rework our workday. To be more intentional about the hours we are spending at work.”

She also said it could be as simple as being more cognizant of the hours you’re are working.

“And on our side do what we can to stave off that burnout, but part of that comes into play with our employers, she said. “Our employers have to be on the lookout for those signs of burnout.”