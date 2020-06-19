Texas Cases | Central Texas Cases | COVID-19 Case Tracker | Latest News | Stay-at-home Resources | Restaurants Map | Workforce Complaints | Nursing Homes | Feed Central Texas | Report a News Tip

Luling teenagers remembered at celebration of life

Local

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LULING, Texas (KXAN) — Two Luling teenagers shot and killed last week while riding an all-terrain vehicle were remembered Thursday at Luling’s high school stadium.

18-year-old Klayton Manning and 16-year-old Landin Robinson were remembered by friends and loved ones during a ceremony that included a local police officer and fire department escort from Austin to Luling.

Manning was a volunteer firefighter with the Southeast Caldwell County Volunteer Fire Department.

On June 11, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old man in connection to the double homicide. CCSO arrested Bryan Haynes, 34, on charges of capital murder in Bastrop County with the assistance of the Texas Rangers, U. S. Marshalls Service, Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office and Austin Police Department.

  • Photo: Julie Karam/KXAN
  • Photo: Julie Karam/KXAN
  • Photo: Julie Karam/KXAN
  • Photo: Julie Karam
  • Photo: Julie Karam/KXAN

