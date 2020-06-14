Lockhart residents rally for removal of Confederate memorial

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — On Saturday, a group of Lockhart residents gathered at the Caldwell County Courthouse both in honor of George Floyd and to protest a Confederate memorial that stands in front of the building.

According to a release, the organizer of the “8 Minutes 46 Seconds” event, Lockhart native Margaret Carter, said she organized the peaceful event to campaign for the urgent removal of the fixture which was installed in 1923.

(Courtesy of Christina Carney)

(Courtesy of Christina Carney)

(Courtesy of Christina Carney)

Carter said:

“I would like Lockhart to be one of those examples across the nation that we can voice our opinion and still respect each other and each other’s property. We don’t want to divert the attention off of the injustice. Injustice to one is injustice to all of us. That’s where I stand.”

Sterling Riles, a Lockhart native and Iraq/Afghanistan veteran, said of the monument:

“It’s like asking a Jew to go into a courthouse in their county and to see a swastika and expect justice – to walk on the Courthouse lawn and see an Adolf Hitler memorial and somebody tells you, “It’s ok, it’s a part of history. Just accept it.”

According to the Lockhart Post-Register, some appeared before the Caldwell County Commissioners on Tuesday to advocate in favor and against the monument.

Christina Carney, who attended the march Saturday, posted on Facebook, “I was inspired by the youth presence. I wasn’t sure what to expect for a turnout, but it seemed pretty solid. Proud of my Lockhart community. #BlackLivesMatter.”