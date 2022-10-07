LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Lockhart are searching for two suspects who robbed two gas stations Tuesday night. They’re asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

Lockhart Police said the robberies took place at the North Valero Gas Station on 1317 N. Colorado St. and the Texaco Gas Station on 1325 S. Colorado St.

Police said investigators believe both crimes were done by the same two people.

They were both wearing dark clothing, dark face coverings and gloves. They were also armed with black, semi-automatic handguns during the robberies, according to officers.

Police said they got away from both scenes in a dark-colored, four-door passenger car. There may have been a possible third suspect waiting as the driver.

If you have details about the robberies, call the Lockhart Police Department at (512) 398-4401.