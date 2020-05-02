Lockhart ISD throws special celebration for graduating seniors amid COVID-19 pandemic

by: KXAN Staff

(Photo courtesy Lockhart ISD)

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down much of normal life, Texas high schoolers have missed out on many special moments.

That is why the Lockhart Independent School District decided to throw a special salute to its senior class of 2020.

Those graduating lined up their cars and had a special parade at Lockhart High School. The students drove a specific route taking them through Lockhart, celebrating their completion of high school.

The community also came to show their support while also social distancing.

  • (Photo courtesy Lockhart ISD)
  • (Photo courtesy Lockhart ISD)
  • (Photo courtesy Lockhart ISD)
  • (Photo courtesy Lockhart ISD)
  • (Photo courtesy Lockhart ISD)
  • (Photo courtesy Lockhart ISD)
  • (Photo courtesy Lockhart ISD)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

