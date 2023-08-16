Texas cities are tightening their water use amid the ongoing heat wave. The TCEQ helps explain why water restriction stages can vary city to city.

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) – The City of Lockhart asked water customers to conserve Monday because the city was moving closer to Stage Two water restrictions. It blamed a rising increase in water usage over the weekend of Aug. 12-13.

According to the city, Stage Two occurs when total daily demand equals or exceeds 2.4 million gallons per day (mgd) for three consecutive days. Lockhart said, on average, Lockhart residents used 1.5 million gallons per day (mgd) in 2022.

The city said Stage Two restrictions include:

Irrigation of landscaped areas with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems shall be limited to Sundays and Thursdays for customers with a street address ending in an EVEN number (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) and Saturdays and Wednesdays for customers with a street address ending in an ODD number (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) from midnight to 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight. NOTE: Watering of landscaped areas is permitted anytime if it is by means of a hand-held hose, faucet-filled bucket, drip irrigation system, or watering can of five gallons or less.

Using water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane or other vehicles is prohibited except on designated ODD/EVEN watering days from midnight to 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight.

Use of water to fill, refill, or add to any indoor or outdoor swimming pools, wading pools, or Jacuzzi-type pools is prohibited except on designated ODD/EVEN watering days from midnight to 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight.

All restaurants are prohibited from serving water to patrons except upon request.

The city asked water customers to conserve by “strictly following the odd/even outdoor watering schedule, fixing leaks and practicing other water conservation practices.”

“With the support and cooperation of the community, we will be able to manage through this drought,” said Public Works Director, Sean Kelley. “Water customers are encouraged to be conscious of water use and practice odd/even watering for outside irrigation.”

KXAN has a running list of Central Texas water restrictions by area here.