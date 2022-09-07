In the past 5 years, The Children’s Center of Lockhart has had 69 deficiencies reported by the DFPS.

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — The Children’s Center of Lockhart, also known by some in the community as Connie’s Kidz, is under investigation.

According to Amber Chatelain, that’s where her 3-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted last Thursday.

She said she found out a day later; not by the daycare, but by a Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS) investigator.

“She told me that the report stated that my 3-year-old daughter was assaulted. I’m not gonna get into too much details… by a 13-year-old at the daycare,” Chatelain said.

Chatelain said when she picked up her daughter Thursday, the daycare didn’t tell her anything about it.

“I can’t even imagine what else I or other parents haven’t been notified about,” Chatelain said.

So she brought her back the next day and pulled her daughter out after she got that call from the investigator.

“The first thing is fear. You know, what happened? Did more happen? Has it happened before? Has it happened to other children?” Chatelain said.

An owner of the daycare said they would not comment until the investigation is over. Police are also investigating. The DFPS investigation normally takes about 30 days.

Once it’s done, the agency can tell the daycare to not allow an individual in or they can risk losing their license.

Chatelain said she and her family have a long road ahead of them. But she hopes their situation can serve as a warning to others.

“These are our kids and we gotta protect them,” Chatelain said.

Along with this active investigation, the Children’s Center of Lockhart has a long history of reported deficiencies.

In the past 5 years, DFPS noted more than 5 dozen and several of them were for safety concerns.