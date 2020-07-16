Local standout athlete prepares for college life on and off the football field

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Sending your kids to college can be a stressful time, but what is it like during a pandemic?

Laura Horne, like many parents, has her concerns as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country, but for her it’s a unique situation. Not only is she getting her son Luke ready for college in Colorado, but he will also be playing football.

“We are putting our trust in the university and the coaches to make sure the students and players are safe,” said Laura.

Luke was a standout defensive end for Vista Ridge High School, and playing college football has always been his dream.

“I was still undersized even up to my senior year,” said Luke. “It taught me that you have to be patient and that everything can be uncertain.”​

Uncertain times are all too familiar in the world we live in today. For his mother, sending her second son off to college has been much different.

“Back then we could plan, we knew what to expect, there were no surprises,” said Laura. “We could just enjoy every minute — this has been so different.”​

Luke says he is just happy to be playing football and will be ready for whatever happens.

“I know things are going to turn out the way they are supposed to be,” he said.​

Luke will head to the University of Colorado at the end of July. Once on campus, he will have to quarantine for two weeks, then take a COVID-19 test. If his test is negative, he can begin practice.

The Pac-12 Conference, which Colorado is apart of, has dialed back football season to just in-conference games.