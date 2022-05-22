PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) – Two Pflugerville students were recognized and honored by Georgetown and Pflugerville fire departments for their life-saving efforts.

On Wednesday, Clara Buwule and Abbi Hinds, both seniors at Hendrickson High School and EMT students, received certificates of recognition and challenge coins.

In March, Buwule applied chest compressions to a patient at Seton Medical Center Williamson, which helped to keep that person alive.

The following month, Hinds arrived with paramedics at a nursing home and found staff performing CPR on an unresponsive patient. Hinds was among those who performed CPR until the patient became responsive.

According to a news release, the students were taking classes in the Pflugerville ISD Career and Technical Education Healthcare Therapeutic-EMT program. In the program, students were able to learn about and hone emergency medical skills in the campus laboratory, and participate in hospital ER rotations and on-duty ambulance rides.