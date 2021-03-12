Local churches helping their members sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

Community leaders and churches making sure everyone who wants vaccine gets signed up

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As more vaccines become available there are still many people who still need help signing up.

Travis County Commissioner Jeff Travillion knows this, and now he is on a mission to find the people who might have slipped through the cracks.

“We have got to make sure everyone has access,” Travillion said. “This is going to be one of those efforts where we go church to church, door to door.”

Community leaders like Reverend Dr. Daryl Horton with Mt. Zion Baptist Church in east Austin are working to find solutions as well.

“Our senior members don’t have smart phones, they don’t have WiFi,” Horton said.

One solution for Horton is pairing younger members with older members. The younger members use an email to sign up the older members then make sure they don’t miss any incoming sign-ups.

“We would create email addresses for them and have our younger members actually monitor the emails for them,” Horton said.

Pastor Joseph Parker with David Chapel Baptist Church is connecting his members as well. He told his congregation to reach out if they wanted the vaccine.

“My staff received those messages by email and by telephone,” Parker said. “In my message, I even encouraged others to reach out to others in the senior community who are not members of our church.”

That list was then sent to Commissioner Travillion. Now, he’s working to get those members signed up.

“We are seeing generations come together to see our community is well taken care of,” Horton said.