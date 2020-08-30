Llano man killed in crash with tractor-trailer in West Texas

HALE CENTER, Texas (KXAN) — A 76-year-old man from Llano was killed in a crash on Sunday morning in West Texas.

Around 1:21 a.m. Sunday, Joe Henry Winningham was driving a Ford F250 pickup truck when he collided with a tractor trailer on Interstate Highway 27 just south of Hale Center, Texas — which is north of Lubbock, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

Winningham was attempting to change lanes when he hit the rear, left side of the tractor-trailer. Winningham sustained serious injuries in the crash and was later pronounced dead at the scene, DPS says.

DPS reports Winningham wasn’t wearing a seat belt.