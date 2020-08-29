Llano ISD will require masks for all students starting Monday

LLANO, Texas (KXAN) — Starting Monday, August 31, all Llano ISD students on district campuses will be required to wear masks at all times, except in certain instances.

In a letter sent to parents and the Llano ISD community, the district said masks will be provided for students who don’t have them.

The district notes that students will not be required to wear masks at times where it would be “impractical” to do so, such as PE, recess and lunch.

Llano ISD explained that mask-wearing would limit possible exposure should a confirmed case of COVID-19 arise on campus.

In its letter, the district said:

“We understand this is a change from our original requirement and we will use this time as an opportunity to teach students. Our goal is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep our Llano ISD students healthy.”

Llano ISD began classes on August 13 with both remote learning and in-person instruction.