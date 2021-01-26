Llano County looking for volunteers at COVID-19 vaccination clinics

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Llano County leaders are asking for help from nurses and paramedics to operate COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the area.

Llano County needs medical professionals to administer vaccines and help with registration. Anyone can volunteer to be a greeter or someone who helps people get from their cars to the vaccination area.

If interested, you can email the Llano County Office of Emergency Management with your name, phone and email address for future contact. Contact Gilbert Bennett at gbennett@co.llano.tx.us or (325) 247-2039.

