Llano County confirms first positive case of COVID-19; considered travel-related

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Llano County has its first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the Llano County Health Authority

The man is in his 60s and resides in the Horseshoe Bay area. His case is considered travel-related and he immediately went into self-quarantine when he returned from his trip and remains there presently, according to officials.

Llano County is in Phase 3 of its phased approach to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning there currently isn’t person-to-person spread in the county.

“The fact that Llano County has a confirmed case should be no surprise to anyone,” Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham said.

The Llano County Health Authority says it is aware of 17 tests for COVID-19 in the county with 12 testing negative, three still pending and two positive tests. One positive test is connected to a person in Burnet County previously announced on March 22 and the other is the positive case confirmed Tuesday in Llano County.

As of March 24, there are 119 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Central Texas.