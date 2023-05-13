(KXAN) — Severe storms began to move through parts of Central Texas late Friday and are expected to continue through Sunday with an increased risk of flash flooding.

According to projections, the main concerns would be large hail and damaging winds coming ahead of heavy and widespread rain.

According to the KXAN First Warning Weather team, rainfall rates could exceed 2″ per hour.

A Flood Watch was issued for all of Central Texas beginning 7 p.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Saturday with the potential to get extended into Sunday. A Flood Watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding or stream, creek or river flooding during the watch period.

Weather Resources

View a live blog of the severe weather events throughout Central Texas below:

7:49 a.m.

ROAD CLOSURE: Cameron Rd near E. Parmer Ln in NE Austin is closed due to flooding.

7:00 a.m.

The NWS said additional periods of showers and storms are expected from this afternoon through Monday. Heavy rainfall and flooding will be possible in any of these additional activities. When/where additional storms form remains uncertain.

6:32 a.m.

The NWS said the most widespread showers and storms have pushed into the Coastal Plains. This is where the greatest flooding threat will reside over the short term.

“We continue to monitor scattered re-development to the west of these storms,” NWS said.

5:23 a.m.

CAUTION: Cameron Rd near E. Parmer Ln in NE Austin – watch for water over the road.

3:30 a.m.

The Austin airport said “Please stay weather aware, confirm your flight status before heading out to the airport and drive safely if your flight is confirmed.”

3:19 a.m.

FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING… Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected in a portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, Kendall, Llano and Travis until 400 AM CDT.

3:09 a.m.

ROAD CLOSURE: Waters Park Rd near Adelphi Ln in NW Austin is closed due to flooding.

3:00 a.m.

CAUTION: Oneal Ln near Waters Park Rd in NW Austin – watch for water over the road.

CAUTION: Waters Park Rd near Adelphi Ln in NW Austin – watch for water over the road.

CAUTION: Adelphi Ln near Scribe Ln in NW Austin – watch for water over the road.

Road closed at Bear Creek Pass at Bear Creek

2:57 a.m.

ROAD CLOSURE: McNeil Dr at MoPac in NW Austin is closed due to flooding.

2:25 a.m.

Storms will continue to push east from the I-35 Corridor and into the Coastal Plains over the next couple of hours. Heavy rainfall and flooding are the main concerns in this activity.