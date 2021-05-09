PEC-and-Toyota

LIVE BLOG: Severe storms with potential for hail pop up in Central Texas

Raynette Geistweidt - Hail near Enchanted Rock 5-9-21

Hail falling near Enchanted Rock on May 9. Photo: Raynette Geistweidt

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been in effect for most of Central Texas Sunday afternoon. It is expected to last until 10 p.m.

The KXAN First Warning Weather team is watching a storm cell in Mason County that may move south of the Austin metro area Sunday evening. The main threats to be on the lookout for will be large hail with a secondary threat being damaging winds. Most activity will come to an end before midnight.

The KXAN digital team compiled this live blog Sunday night to document the latest with the storms as it unfolded:

8:30 p.m. Sunday

The area near Enchanted Rock seems to have been hard hit with hail. Fred Danze sent KXAN these photos of hail that came down also.

8:06 p.m. Sunday

Raynette Geistweidt shared this photo from near Enchanted Rock. It looks to be consistent with reports of hail measuring around half dollar-size on Sunday night.

8:02 p.m. Sunday

Leroy Wunderlich sent us this video from Crabapple Springs near Fredericksburg. Hail falling in the area appears to be the size of half dollars.

7:42 p.m. Sunday

KXAN Nabil Remadna sees a face in this cloud. What do you see?

7:30 p.m. Sunday

7:18 p.m. Sunday

San Saba County is now under a severe storm warning.

6:40 p.m. Sunday

Tennis ball-sized hail is being reported in this storm, which is currently in Mason County and moving southwest.

