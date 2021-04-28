Severe-warned storm drops large hail near San Marcos

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Strong to severe storms are rolling through the Central Texas area Wednesday evening.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 5 a.m. for Caldwell, Travis, Williamson, Blanco, Gillespie, Hays, Lee, Bastrop, Burnet, Fayette and Llano Counties, which means the conditions are in place to potentially produce a tornado. The threat for strong to severe storms continues overnight into early Thursday morning.

Here’s an hour-by-hour update as strong weather impacts the area.

10:33 p.m. Wednesday

Large hail fell in San Marcos from a severe-warned storm. Below are a couple of photos sent in by KXAN viewers.

Hail that fell in San Marcos off Wonder World Drive April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Hayden Jaco)

Hail in San Marcos April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Kimiko Krekel)

1 to 2 inch sized hail fell in San Marcos April 28, 2021 (Courtesy: G McMahon)

Hail in San Marcos (Courtesy John Dunn)

Hail found near Alumni Drive in San Marcos (Courtesy Mike Marshall)

Hail in south San Marcos April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Jayce Johnson)

10:23 p.m. Wednesday

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Hays and Travis Counties until 11 p.m. This includes San Marcos, Kyle, Buda and southeast Austin.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including San Marcos TX, Kyle TX, Buda TX until 11:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/ksFOiMrI40 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) April 29, 2021

10 p.m. Wednesday

Just before 10 p.m., a Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Hays County until 10:30 p.m. This includes San Marcos and Wimberley. Meteorologist Mark Peña and Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans identified a hail core over the Hunter area.

Tornado Warning including New Braunfels TX, San Marcos TX, Redwood TX until 10:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/AT1drOp5WZ — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) April 29, 2021

8:11 p.m. Wednesday

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Tarrant County and Fort Worth at about 8:11 p.m. The video below is from Fort Worth, where tornado sirens could be heard sounding off.

7:57 p.m. Wednesday

A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of the San Antonio area, including Lackland Air Force Base until 8:45 p.m.

Tornado Warning including San Antonio TX, Lackland Air Force Base TX, Alamo Heights TX until 8:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/jsUdv0ADE2 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) April 29, 2021

6:35 p.m. Wednesday

During the 6 o’clock hour, mammatus clouds were spotted overhead in Gillespie County. Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans said these pockets of sinking air from the upper-level cloud are indicative of a powerful thunderstorm.

Mammatus clouds in the Fredericksburg area of Gillespie County April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Brent Mueller)

Mammatus clouds spotted over Fredericksburg April 28, 2021 (Courtesy George Weinreich)

Mammatus clouds spotted overhead in the Luckenbach area of Gillespie County April 28, 2021 (Courtesy: Brady Staedtler)

Mammatus clouds spotted overhead in the Luckenbach area of Gillespie County April 28, 2021 (Courtesy: Brady Staedtler)

Mammatus clouds spotted over Johnson City, Texas on April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Paul Roten)

Mammatus clouds spotted over Johnson City, Texas on April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Paul Roten)

6:15 p.m. Wednesday

Tennis to baseball-sized hail fell about 23 miles northwest of Uvalde, Texas. Uvalde is west of San Antonio. In the below video from @texanatlarge on Twitter, you can hear the loud thuds of the hail as it impacts the house.

3:09 p.m. Wednesday

Just after 3 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for five of our Hill Country counties until 11 p.m.