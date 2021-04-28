Severe-warned storm drops large hail near San Marcos

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Strong to severe storms are rolling through the Central Texas area Wednesday evening.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 5 a.m. for Caldwell, Travis, Williamson, Blanco, Gillespie, Hays, Lee, Bastrop, Burnet, Fayette and Llano Counties, which means the conditions are in place to potentially produce a tornado. The threat for strong to severe storms continues overnight into early Thursday morning.

Here’s an hour-by-hour update as strong weather impacts the area.

10:33 p.m. Wednesday

Large hail fell in San Marcos from a severe-warned storm. Below are a couple of photos sent in by KXAN viewers.

  • Hail that fell in San Marcos off Wonder World Drive April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Hayden Jaco)
    Hail that fell in San Marcos off Wonder World Drive April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Hayden Jaco)
  • Hail in San Marcos April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Kimiko Krekel)
    Hail in San Marcos April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Kimiko Krekel)
  • 1 to 2 inch sized hail fell in San Marcos April 28, 2021 (Courtesy: G McMahon)
    1 to 2 inch sized hail fell in San Marcos April 28, 2021 (Courtesy: G McMahon)
  • Hail in San Marcos (Courtesy John Dunn)
    Hail in San Marcos (Courtesy John Dunn)
  • Hail found near Alumni Drive in San Marcos (Courtesy Mike Marshall)
    Hail found near Alumni Drive in San Marcos (Courtesy Mike Marshall)
  • Hail in south San Marcos April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Jayce Johnson)
    Hail in south San Marcos April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Jayce Johnson)

10:23 p.m. Wednesday

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Hays and Travis Counties until 11 p.m. This includes San Marcos, Kyle, Buda and southeast Austin.

10 p.m. Wednesday

Just before 10 p.m., a Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Hays County until 10:30 p.m. This includes San Marcos and Wimberley. Meteorologist Mark Peña and Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans identified a hail core over the Hunter area.

8:11 p.m. Wednesday

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Tarrant County and Fort Worth at about 8:11 p.m. The video below is from Fort Worth, where tornado sirens could be heard sounding off.

7:57 p.m. Wednesday

A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of the San Antonio area, including Lackland Air Force Base until 8:45 p.m.

6:35 p.m. Wednesday

During the 6 o’clock hour, mammatus clouds were spotted overhead in Gillespie County. Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans said these pockets of sinking air from the upper-level cloud are indicative of a powerful thunderstorm.

  • Mammatus clouds in the Fredericksburg area of Gillespie County April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Brent Mueller)
    Mammatus clouds in the Fredericksburg area of Gillespie County April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Brent Mueller)
  • Mammatus clouds spotted over Fredericksburg April 28, 2021 (Courtesy George Weinreich)
    Mammatus clouds spotted over Fredericksburg April 28, 2021 (Courtesy George Weinreich)
  • Mammatus clouds spotted overhead in the Luckenbach area of Gillespie County April 28, 2021 (Courtesy: Brady Staedtler)
    Mammatus clouds spotted overhead in the Luckenbach area of Gillespie County April 28, 2021 (Courtesy: Brady Staedtler)
  • Mammatus clouds spotted overhead in the Luckenbach area of Gillespie County April 28, 2021 (Courtesy: Brady Staedtler)
    Mammatus clouds spotted overhead in the Luckenbach area of Gillespie County April 28, 2021 (Courtesy: Brady Staedtler)
  • Mammatus clouds spotted over Johnson City, Texas on April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Paul Roten)
    Mammatus clouds spotted over Johnson City, Texas on April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Paul Roten)
  • Mammatus clouds spotted over Johnson City, Texas on April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Paul Roten)
    Mammatus clouds spotted over Johnson City, Texas on April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Paul Roten)

6:15 p.m. Wednesday

Tennis to baseball-sized hail fell about 23 miles northwest of Uvalde, Texas. Uvalde is west of San Antonio. In the below video from @texanatlarge on Twitter, you can hear the loud thuds of the hail as it impacts the house.

3:09 p.m. Wednesday

Just after 3 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for five of our Hill Country counties until 11 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

85° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 85° 68°

Thursday

77° / 61°
Showers
Showers 50% 77° 61°

Friday

74° / 60°
Showers
Showers 50% 74° 60°

Saturday

72° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 72° 62°

Sunday

86° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 86° 72°

Monday

93° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 93° 71°

Tuesday

90° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 90° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
69°

69°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
69°

68°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
68°

69°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
69°

68°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
68°

68°

6 AM
Showers
50%
68°

68°

7 AM
Showers
50%
68°

70°

8 AM
Showers
50%
70°

71°

9 AM
Showers
50%
71°

71°

10 AM
Showers
50%
71°

72°

11 AM
Showers
50%
72°

72°

12 PM
Showers
50%
72°

73°

1 PM
Showers
50%
73°

75°

2 PM
Showers
50%
75°

76°

3 PM
Showers
50%
76°

77°

4 PM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

5 PM
Showers
50%
77°

73°

6 PM
Showers
50%
73°

72°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
72°

72°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
72°

71°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
71°

70°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
70°

70°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
70°

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss