CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Severe storms are expected to move through the Hill Country and Central Texas Monday afternoon. The storm will bring a level 4 out of 5 (moderate) risk for much of the Austin metro and eastern counties.

Severe storm threat March 21, 2022 (KXAN Photo)

Storms are expected to move into the Hill Country starting at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the Austin Metro and after 7 p.m. in the eastern counties.

Here are live updates as the storm threat continues in the area:

12:20 p.m.: Multiple school districts have altered their dismissal plans and safety protocols.

Lake Travis ISD, Del Valle ISD, Taylor ISD and Manor ISD have all confirmed changes to operations.

View the full list of school changes on KXAN.com

12:45 p.m.: Some city facilities and operations will close early today as a result of the severe weather.

The city of Pflugerville announced in a tweet Monday afternoon all city facilities will close, beginning at 2 p.m. All in-person activities, programs and meetings are canceled today, officials added.

1:20 p.m.: With severe storms forecasted through the afternoon and evening, Travis County’s COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics will not be held for the rest of the day Monday. The latest information on vaccine clinics is available on Travis County’s digital calendar.

1:30 p.m.: Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday afternoon he’s directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management to “mobilize state resources” ahead of severe weather in the forecast. Across the state, these conditions include tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, severe thunderstorms and flash flooding.

“In preparation for this severe weather, I have directed TDEM to increase its readiness and place emergency response resources on standby for rapid deployment if needed,” Abbott said in the release. “The state will continue monitoring these conditions and is ready to assist local communities affected by these storms. I ask Texans to stay alert and informed of weather developments and heed guidance from local officials.”

The following state resources have been mobilized to support the severe weather response:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: 2 urban search and rescue teams, 4 swiftwater boat squads

Texas A&M Forest Service: saw crews on standby

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden swiftwater boat rescue teams in place

Texas Department of State Health Services: activated to Level II Escalated Response, in the event of severe weather support

Texans are encouraged to build an emergency supply kit, sign up for emergency alert systems and stay tuned to weather radio or news updates and keep important documents in a waterproof container.