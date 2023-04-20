(KXAN) — Severe weather with the potential for hail is expected throughout Central Texas Thursday afternoon and evening.

According to the KXAN First Warning Weather team, storms will initially carry a high risk for large hail, but as individual storms develop into a line the hail threat will transition to a straight-line wind risk.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all of Central Texas until 10 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for the development of storms.

Weather Resources

Follow along in our weather blog below

Severe weather live blog

4:15 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in place for parts of Williamson County until 5 p.m.

4:10 p.m.

Nearly 6,500 customers are affected by an Oncor power outage.

4:00 p.m.

NWS phone lines were cut accidentally due to construction, so NOAA weather radio alerts will NOT work today.

2:40 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for all of Central Texas until 10 p.m.

12:20 p.m.

The City of Taylor announced on Twitter that Thursday’s Music on Main has been canceled due to the forecasted rainy weather.

12 p.m.

Waterloo Greenway announced on social media Thursday’s Tales on the Trail event is canceled “due to inclement weather.” Waterloo said its next Tales on the Trail events will be held on May 11, June 8, and July 9.