LIVE BLOG: Ehlinger throws fourth passing touchdown, Longhorns lead UTEP 35-0

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are just about ready to start it’s 10-game season with the only non-conference team on the schedule — UTEP.

A lot of work has been done behind the scenes by UT Athletics to get the Longhorns to a season during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are an estimated 18,000 fans in the stadium for Saturday night’s game. UT Athletics has dozens of COVID-19 protocols in place to keep the team and the fans safe while at the stadium.

To see what game day looked like around Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium, check out this timeline over the last few hours.

This will certainly be a different season, missing two key national players with the Big Ten and Pac-12 conference’s decision to postpone fall sports. Even without two of the “Power 5” conferences, the Longhorns have high expectations, entering the season with veteran leadership on both sides of the ball.

A normal popular area on San Jacinto Street before Texas football games is empty on Saturday. (Roger Wallace/KXAN)

The cutout fans are in full force in various sections of Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. (Roger Wallace/KXAN0

Cutouts replace fans at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. (Roger Wallace/KXAN)

Another look at the Longhorns football stadium with fan cutouts instead of actual fans. (Roger Wallace/KXAN)

Full view of Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium before 2020 season opener against UTEP.

Bevo is on the field for the Longhorns’ season opener against UTEP. (Roger Wallace/KXAN)

After a (very, very) long offseason, let’s head to the football field…

Live Blog

Start of the game

The Texas offense will get the ball first against UTEP, giving Sam Ehlinger a chance to show off his new playmakers first.

Longhorns first possession, first quarter

What happened: Wow. That escalated quickly. Ehlinger hit receiver Joshua Moore on a slant route at their own 22-yard line and Moore did the rest without being touched. Moore didn’t have to do much, but he looked very fast out there, scoring on the first offensive play of the season.

Score: Texas leads 7-0

FIRST PLAY OF THE GAME. TOUCHDOWN 🚨



Sam Ehlinger ➡️ Joshua Moore pic.twitter.com/knJM8wltvw — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 13, 2020

UTEP first possession, first quarter

What happened: UTEP got it to third and one on their first series, but the Longhorns defense stopped the inside run to force a Miners punt.

Longhorns second possession, first quarter

What happened: Two drives and two touchdowns for the Longhorns and Sam Ehlinger. Tight end and Lake Travis product Cade Brewer scored on a 21-yard pass from Ehlinger to cap off a 10-play, 67 yard drive.

Score: Texas leads 14-0

Longhorns third possession, first quarter

What happened: Freshman running back Bijan Robinson made his first appearance in a Longhorns game. His first touch was a three-yard run. Graduate transfer Tarik Black made two catches during the drive. Sophomore Jordan Whittington picked up 15 yards on a reverse with Ehlinger as a lead blocker. Roschon Johnson scored on a one-yard touchdown run.

Score: Texas leads 21-0

Longhorns fifth possession, second quarter

What happened: Graduate transfer receiver Brenden Schooler was just cleared to practice with the Longhorns this week, according to Texas head coach Tom Herman. On the Longhorns fifth possession, he made two impressive plays, shedding tacklers for another Texas touchdown. Schooler scored on a 40-yard touchdown for the first score of his Longhorns career. On the first play of the drive, Schooler picked up 25 yards after getting away from a Miners tackler.

Score: Texas leads 28-0

UTEP fifth possession, second quarter

What happened: There hasn’t been much focus on the defense, but they’ve done their job against an undermanned UTEP offense. The Texas defense has allowed 35 yards on five UTEP possessions. Josh Thompson is back at cornerback and he provides Texas with its first turnover of the season. Thompson picked off UTEP QB Gavin Hardison, giving the Longhorns the ball at the UTEP 42-yard line.

Longhorns sixth possession, second quarter

What happened: Tarik Black is on the honor list for an effort play that nearly came back to bite the Longhorns. Black made a catch on the right sideline for 33 yards, fighting off at least four UTEP tacklers. During the swarm around him, Black had the ball stripped by a Miners defender. Longhorns tight end Brayden Liebrock was able to recover the fumble. After a review ruled in favor of Texas, Ehlinger went back to Black for a five-yard touchdown.

Score: Texas leads 35-0