LIST: Which cities are lifting boil water notices

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A number of cities are starting to lift boil water notices. We’ll add them here as each city or utility makes that announcement.

Travis County

Austin – Austin Water partially lifted its boil water notice Monday morning. It has done so for downtown Austin, and significant portions of central, east and southeast Austin. These areas include the University of Texas, Dell Seton Medical Center, and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Williamson County

Georgetown – The city has removed 18,900 customers from the boil water notice already. About 720 people in Florence remain under the boil water notice as of Sunday evening. Georgetown has an outage map for its boil water notice.

Round Rock – Round Rock was never under a boil water notice. Its water remained safe to drink through the entirety of the winter weather event.

Hays County

Buda – The boil water notice for east of Onion Creek was lifted Monday morning. That includes the neighborhoods of Old Town/Downtown Buda, Sequoyah, Bonita Vista, Bradfield Village, Ashford Park, and the commercial area along Interstate 35.

San Marcos – Boil water advisory lifted for all customers.

Bastrop County

Bastrop – Bastrop has ended its boil water notice for two of its three city zones. Zone 2 still remains under a boil water notice, the city said Saturday. This includes customers east of SH-95 and southeast of Martin Luther King Drive at SH-71.

Notable cities where boil water notice has not ended

Kyle – Water service has been fully restored, but the boil water advisory remains in effect for now. The city is starting the process to lift the boil water advisory.

Pflugerville – The city’s water distribution system has fully pressurized, but the boil water notice remains in effect for now. City staff said they were flushing the system Sunday and could then collect samples for water quality testing on Monday.