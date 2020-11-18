List: Where to check out safe holiday, light show events in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — well, sort of.

The coronavirus pandemic has certainly changed the way we celebrate the holidays this year, but some event organizers are working hard to keep the jolly spirit alive in a safe way.

Here are a few socially-distant events that you and your family can enjoy this year.

Christmas Light Show

Where: Mozart’s Coffee Roasters, Austin

When: Now through Jan. 6 from 6-11 p.m.

Reserve a table here

Walkway of Lights

Where: Lakeside Park, Marble Falls

When: Nov. 20 – Jan. 2 from 6-10 p.m.

Ice skating will be included this year, and the walkway will kick off with a downtown parade Nov. 20 at 6 p.m.

Peppermint Parkway

Where: Circuit of the Americas, Austin

When: Nov. 27 – Jan. 3 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. on select nights

Buy tickets for the drive-thru event here

Drive-thru Austin Trail of Lights

Where: Zilker Park, Austin

When: Nov. 28 – Jan. 3

Buy tickets here

Downtown Holiday Stroll

Where: 1100 Congress Avenue, Austin

When: Nov. 28 – Dec. 31, recurring daily

Learn more about the free family events offered as part of the stroll

Drive-thru Buda Trail of Lights

Where: Historic Stagecoach Park, Buda

When: Dec. 5 and 6, 10-13, 17-20 from 6-10 p.m.

Did we miss an event? Email us at reportit@kxan.com to get it added to the list.