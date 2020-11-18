List: Where to check out safe holiday, light show events in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — well, sort of.

The coronavirus pandemic has certainly changed the way we celebrate the holidays this year, but some event organizers are working hard to keep the jolly spirit alive in a safe way.

Here are a few socially-distant events that you and your family can enjoy this year.

Christmas Light Show

  • Where: Mozart’s Coffee Roasters, Austin
  • When: Now through Jan. 6 from 6-11 p.m.
  • Reserve a table here

Walkway of Lights

Peppermint Parkway

  • Where: Circuit of the Americas, Austin
  • When: Nov. 27 – Jan. 3 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. on select nights
  • Buy tickets for the drive-thru event here

Drive-thru Austin Trail of Lights

  • Where: Zilker Park, Austin
  • When: Nov. 28 – Jan. 3
  • Buy tickets here

Downtown Holiday Stroll

  • Where: 1100 Congress Avenue, Austin
  • When: Nov. 28 – Dec. 31, recurring daily
  • Learn more about the free family events offered as part of the stroll

Drive-thru Buda Trail of Lights

  • Where: Historic Stagecoach Park, Buda
  • When: Dec. 5 and 6, 10-13, 17-20 from 6-10 p.m.

