List: Where to check out safe holiday, light show events in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — well, sort of.
The coronavirus pandemic has certainly changed the way we celebrate the holidays this year, but some event organizers are working hard to keep the jolly spirit alive in a safe way.
Here are a few socially-distant events that you and your family can enjoy this year.
- Where: Mozart’s Coffee Roasters, Austin
- When: Now through Jan. 6 from 6-11 p.m.
- Reserve a table here
- Where: Lakeside Park, Marble Falls
- When: Nov. 20 – Jan. 2 from 6-10 p.m.
- Ice skating will be included this year, and the walkway will kick off with a downtown parade Nov. 20 at 6 p.m.
- Where: Circuit of the Americas, Austin
- When: Nov. 27 – Jan. 3 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. on select nights
- Buy tickets for the drive-thru event here
Drive-thru Austin Trail of Lights
- Where: Zilker Park, Austin
- When: Nov. 28 – Jan. 3
- Buy tickets here
- Where: 1100 Congress Avenue, Austin
- When: Nov. 28 – Dec. 31, recurring daily
- Learn more about the free family events offered as part of the stroll
Drive-thru Buda Trail of Lights
- Where: Historic Stagecoach Park, Buda
- When: Dec. 5 and 6, 10-13, 17-20 from 6-10 p.m.
Did we miss an event? Email us at reportit@kxan.com to get it added to the list.