AUSTIN (KXAN) – In need of weekend plans? Below is a compiled list of events taking place Saturday and Sunday in Central Texas.

Saturday in Central Texas

Thin Blue Line LEMC will host a fundraiser event for Sawyer Wilson, a Bastrop County Sherriff’s deputy who was shot and injured in the line of duty, from 1 – 6 p.m. at Bastrop American Legion, 3003 Loop 150 E. According to an event flier, a professional chef will prepare pulled pork sliders and burgers. The fundraiser will also have live music, a silent auction, raffle tickets and a poker run.

Georgetown ISD’s third annual senior parade will be at 9 a.m. in downtown Georgetown. The parade will start at Georgetown High School and travel south down Austin Avenue by the courthouse. The route will turn onto Eighth Street and then north on Main Street, where the parade ends at the intersection of Main and Second streets. View the parade map here.

The Rebuilding Elgin Festival will be from noon until 11:30 p.m. Saturday at SPJST 702 HWY 95 N. According to an event flier, there is a $5 entry fee for adults, and children can enter for free. The event will have crawfish and barbecue plates for sale, along with auctions and raffles. The is also a cornhole tournament with an entry fee of $40 per team. All raised funds will go to the Bastrop Long Term Recovery Team.

Festivities for the reopening of the University Hills Branch of Austin Public Library, 4721 Loyola Ln, will kick off at 10 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and unveiling of a new public sculpture, along with live music performances, book giveaways and more.

The annual Buda Crawfest will be at the Buda Amphitheater, 204 San Antonio St, from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. The event will, of course, have crawfish, as well as food vendors, live music, cornhole and a children’s zone.

A Ukrainian cultural picnic will be hosted at Pease District Park, 1100 Kingsbury St, from 4 – 8 p.m. The event will have yoga, workshops, music and braids. Ukrainian souvenirs and arts are also available.

American Field will host the AF Hill Country Hoedown from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fair Market, 1100 East 5th St. According to an event announcement, there will be shopping of more than 60 brands, award-winning barbecue, Texas country music and more! View the complete brand list here.

The monthly, City-Wide Vintage Sale will be at the Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults, and admission is free for children 12 and under. Early-entry tickets will also be sold Saturday only for $12 starting at 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. for anyone wishing to arrive before the standard opening.

The Arboretum will host its May ArtsFest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to the website, the Arboretum tent will be located on the patio by Amy’s Ice Cream. The event is free to attend and will have live music, several artists with varying media creating and selling works and a children’s activities area.

Williamson County’s Learn to Fish event is from 8 a.m. until noon in the Southwest Williamson County Regional Park, 3005 CR 175. Children of all ages will get to spend time learning several fishing tips and techniques from local experts. The event is free and open to the public. According to an event release, fishing poles and tackle will be provided, so personal fishing gear should remain at home.

Sunday in Central Texas

Day Two of the annual Buda Crawfest will be from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. The event is located at the Buda Amphitheater, 204 San Antonio St, and will, of course, have crawfish, food vendors, live music, cornhole and a kid’s zone.

The American Field Hill Country Hoedown’s second day will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is located at Fair Market, 1100 East 5th St. An event announcement said there would be plenty of shopping, award-winning barbecue, Texas country music and more.

The City-Wide Vintage Sale will have its second day at the Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $8 for adults, and admission is free for children 12 and under.

The Arboretum’s free ArtsFest is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Arboretum tent will be located on the patio by Amy’s Ice Cream. The event will have live music, several artists with varying media creating and selling works and a children’s activities area.

Emmanuel Acho, a former Texans Longhorn and NFL linebacker, and Matthew McConaughey, an Academy Award-winning actor, sit down for a discussion at the LBJ Auditorium. The ticketed event is open to the public and includes a copy of Acho’s new book ILLOGICAL. Tickets can be purchased here. Check-in will begin at 1 p.m., auditorium doors will open at approximately 1:15 p.m., and the event will start at 2 p.m.

Black Violin, a GRAMMY-nominated classical-meets-hip-hop group, will perform at the Long Center For the Performing Arts Sunday. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Austin Chronicle hosts its first Best of Austin Market Party from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Lustre Pearl South, located at 10400 Menchaca Road. The event features over 20 vendors and entertainers, including DJs, on-site tattoos, comedians, drag performances, vintage shopping, home goods and more. Admission is free, and the event is open to all ages and is dog friendly. Click here to RSVP.

Austin FC has a game Sunday against Orlando City SC, starting at 7 p.m. at Q2 Stadium. Tickets can be purchased here.

Have we missed a fun event? Tell us at ReportIt@kxan.com.