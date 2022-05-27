AUSTIN (KXAN) – In need of weekend plans? Below is a compiled list of events taking place Saturday and Sunday in Central Texas.

Saturday in Central Texas

Black Art Matters will host its fourth annual event. The “CYBERFUNK” mini-festival showcases a futuristic and funkadelic theme. The event features local artists and both local and guest DJs. The festival is at the Distribution Hall at 1500 E. 4th Street from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

The Hot Luck Festival returns to Austin for a festival event full of food, live music and even more food! The event is centered around downtown Austin. Saturday’s musical appearances include Cam Cole, Al Fuego, Shannon and The Clams, Joe Marcinek Band, Glassing and Robert Ellis. The event raises funds for the Southern Smoke Foundation, which serves as a crisis relief organization for people in the food and beverage industry.

The Sazon Latin Food Festival is a free, family-friendly, outdoor event located at Ani’s Day & Night, 7107 East Riverside Drive. According to the event page, there will be a live DJ and plenty of curated food options from Latin America. The food vendors include Nyam Sunshine Cuisine, Las Alegres Comadres, Pura Vida Cooking, Mis Gallos, Biru Cocina Peruana, Four Brothers Atx, Espadas De Brazil, Pepes Tacos Official and100x35 Latin Cuisine. The event is from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. To RSVP, click here.

Pflugerville Pflea Market and Indoor Pop-ups is having its grand opening from 9 a.m until 7 p.m. The event is both indoors and outdoors and has over 20 booths to shop at. Food and drinks are available from local vendors, and there will be a bouncy house for the children and live music by DJ Mix Master G from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Pistons on the Square is a gathering of antique, classic, muscle and late model cars and motorcycles. The event is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in downtown Georgetown.

The City of Austin Park Rangers will host its Coffee with a Ranger event from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. They will provide coffee and tea, and they ask attendees to bring questions and topics of conversation. The event is held at the Ranger Station in Zilker Park.

Austin Live Music Revival is a multi-genre concert hosting over 35 musicians at the Empire Control Room & Garage, 606 East 7th Street. According to the event’s page, the concerts celebrate the resurgence of live music events in Texas. Tickets can be purchased here.

Sunday in Central Texas

Shalom Austin invited the public to join in its Splash & Serve event from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Dell Jewish Community Center, 7300 Hart Ln. Splash & Serve will have pool games, fitness competitions and mini tennis clinics that are family-friendly and open to the public. This event celebrates the opening of the Hurt Family Tennis Center and the recently updated Rochelle and Stanley Ferdman Family Aquatic Center.

Hot Luck returns to Austin for an event full of food and live music! The event is centered around downtown Austin. Sunday’s musical appearances include The Motts, Magnifico and Colleen Green.

The Roosevelt Room hosts a classic cocktails Master Class series from 12 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. According to the event’s page, it is a “spirited journey through tipsy history, focusing on the evolution of the cocktail and the origin of some of our most beloved classics!” Each attendee makes three classic cocktails while learning about the history and how-tos of the drinks being made. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.

Wells Branch kicks off the summer with its second annual Splash Day at the Katherine Fleischer Pool from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. There will be swimming, pool games and a water safety education class. Admission is free, and there will be a giveaway for children attending.

The Austin Flea will feature multiple local vintage and vinyl vendors. The event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 406 Walsh Street. The Austin Flea has been featuring local, handmade, and vintage vendors in Austin since 2009.

The summer Kick-off ATX Asian Food Fest is from 11:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. at 5540 N. Lamar Boulevard. The event features local Asian food vendors and restaurants. According to the event’s website, the event is to showcase and experience Asian culture through tea, food and drinks. The website said 100% of the proceeds would be used to help underserved communities.

The Little Longhorn Saloon will host its 13th Annual car show benefiting Make-A-Wish. The event is from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. There will be music by the Jason Roberts Band and Weldon Henson. The event also has games, a silent auction and barbecue.

Staying inside Sunday? Consider watching the…

Austin FC away game against LA Galaxy at 7 p.m. CT

2022 Indianapolis 500 at 11:45 a.m. CT on KXAN

Have we missed a fun event? Tell us at ReportIt@kxan.com.