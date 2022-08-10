AUSTIN (KXAN) — As drought continues to expand across Central Texas, many local cities are implementing tighter watering restrictions to safeguard water supplies.

Restrictions vary from city to city, and each community has its own hierarchy of restrictions based upon drought contingency plans. For example, Stage 1 restrictions in Austin may not be the same as those in Dripping Springs.

To help keep track, KXAN has created a map and database so you can easily find the restrictions in your city. We will keep these updated as cities change drought stages.

The map below shows restrictions regarding irrigation systems. Hover over or click on the map to see the information. For a full list of restrictions, please scroll down to the table below the map.

The table below shows the full list of restrictions in each community. You can search for your city in the top left.

If you notice an error or if your city tightens or loosens restrictions, let us know! Email the information to reportit@kxan.com.