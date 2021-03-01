List: Ways to celebrate Women’s History Month in 2021 in Central Texas

A mural featuring Wonder Woman appears at the Line Hotel in downtown Austin for International Women’s Day. (Alex Hoder/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — March is a time to celebrate the impact women have made on society. This year, the National Women’s History Alliance named “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to be Silenced” the theme of 2021, recognizing the women’s suffrage centennial.

Here are things you can do during Women’s History Month in Central Texas:

The University of Texas at Austin invites elementary and middle school students to participate in virtual hands-on activities led by scientists, engineers and STEM enthusiasts. This year, high schoolers and adults are invited to watch film screenings. Register for this free event here.

Join bbatx on Sundays for a series of pop-up trailers featuring small women-owned businesses. Visit the trailer at 916 Springdale Road within the Canopy Complex to support women, sip a cocktail and view an art installation by Xochi Solis. Parking is available; RSVP to the event here.

The Georgetown Women’s Networking Group is holding a lunch at Barrels and Amps on South Austin Avenue. A productivity specialist will join to discuss managing your priorities, tasks, calendar and energy, according to the Eventbrite. Sales will go live on March 12 here.

The Austin History Center highlights women who paved the way for change with politics in the capital city. View the virtual exhibit here.

General Assembly and Latinas in Tech-Chicago are hosting “WOMXN AT WORK”, a conference where five women with diverse backgrounds share their personal and career journeys. The free event will be held virtually March 12. To see the list of speakers and sign up, go here.

Did we miss an event? Send an email with details to reportit@kxan.com.