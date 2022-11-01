AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here’s a list of different events across Central Texas to commemorate Veterans Day.

Austin

Veterans Day Parade: Nov. 11

The parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. from the Congress Avenue Bridge and goes up to the Texas State Capitol. A ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. on the south steps of the Capitol.

More information can be found the City’s website.

Bastrop

Heroes & Hot Rods Veterans Day Cruise-In and Car Show: Nov. 11-12

Festivities begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 with the Cruise-In on Historic Main Street in downtown Bastrop. About 400 cars are expected to be displayed throughout Main Street.

The full car show starts at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. There will be a Veterans tribute march at 10:30 a.m. All military are welcome to join the march. To participate, gather at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Bastrop Post Office at 1106 Main St.

Georgetown

Veterans Day Ceremony: Nov. 11

The annual ceremony takes place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Georgetown-Williamson County Veterans Memorial Plaza. The guest speaker this year is Juan Amaya Jr., the Williamson County veterans services director.

Parking is available at the Sun City Social Center and Activities Center. If it rains, the event will be held in the ballroom at the Social Center.

Field of Honor: Nov. 5-12

The Rotary Club of Georgetown is hosting its sixth annual Field of Honor at San Gabriel Park. The event features a field of up to 1,600 American flags, each purchased in honor of a veteran, active or reserve-duty military or first responder.

Hutto

Hutto Elementary’s Veterans Day Celebration: Nov. 10

This event will take place Thursday, Nov. 10 at 8 and 9:15 a.m. The celebration will honor all who served. There will be a reception afterward for veterans in the Library Media Center. Learn how to RSVP for the event here.

Kyle

Veterans Day Parade: Nov. 12

The parade starts at noon on Saturday, Nov. 12. The parade begins at Gregg-Clarke Park and travels along Center Street, ending at Front Street on the city square. The best places to watch the parade will be on either side of Center Street between Gregg-Clarke Park and Mary Kyle Hartson Park.

After the parade, there will be festivities at Mary Kyle Hartson Park, including live music, market vendors and family activities from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Round Rock

Veterans Day Celebration: Nov. 11

The celebration will take place at Yonders Point Venue in Old Settlers Park beginning at 11 a.m. A formal ceremony will occur at Flag Plaza, then there will be refreshments.

At 4 p.m. there will be a family celebration with food trucks, games and vendors. There will also be live music.

San Marcos

Veterans Day Parade: Nov. 5

This parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. It will begin on Hopkins Street at the intersection of CM Allen Parkway and will go toward the Hays County courthouse. After passing the courthouse, the parade will turn left onto Guadalupe Street, then left again onto San Antonio Street. Another left will be made onto CM Allen Parkway, then a right onto Hopkins Street.