LIST: Pumpkin patches in Central Texas for 2021 season

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — While our weather may not be fall-like just yet, the autumnal spirit is in the air with the approach of Halloween and Thanksgiving. Whether you’re carving or decorating, here’s a list of local pumpkin patches in the KXAN viewing area.
Bastrop County
- 1115 FM 969, Bastrop, TX 78602
- Open on Saturday and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. now through Nov. 7
- Pumpkin patch, corn maze and hay rides
- Click here to reserve tickets
Burnet County
- 1801 FM 1980, Marble Falls, TX 78654
- Open Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through Nov. 7
- Corn mazes, pick-your-own flowers, pumpkin patch and painting
- Click here for pricing
Hays County
Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival at Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead
- 419 Founders Park Road, Dripping Springs, TX 78620
- Open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. now through Oct. 31
- Live music and food truck on Saturdays and Sundays
- Click here for pricing
Gillespie County
- 8301 East US Hwy 290, Fredericksburg TX 78624
- Open Friday-Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 31
- Learn more about hours activities and admission
Travis County
- 5701 Williamson Road, Creedmoor, TX 78610
- Open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. now through Oct. 31
- Advanced ticket reservations for Saturdays and Sundays required
- Click here to buy tickets
Williamson County
- 10930 East Crystal Falls Parkway, Leander, TX 78641
- Open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. now through Nov. 7 (except when raining)
- Mondays are free for everyone, but some rides and activities will not be available
- Click here for admission costs
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm in Georgetown
- 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, TX 78626
- Open Sunday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. now through Nov. 21
- Corn maze, pumpkin patch activities available with mutton busting on Saturdays and Sundays in October
- Click here for pricing
Did we miss your favorite pumpkin patch? Let us know, so we can add it. Email us at reportit@kxan.com.