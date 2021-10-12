LIST: Pumpkin patches in Central Texas for 2021 season

Pumpkins at the Texas Pumpkin Fest in Leander. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — While our weather may not be fall-like just yet, the autumnal spirit is in the air with the approach of Halloween and Thanksgiving. Whether you’re carving or decorating, here’s a list of local pumpkin patches in the KXAN viewing area.

Bastrop County

Barton Hill Farms

  • 1115 FM 969, Bastrop, TX 78602
  • Open on Saturday and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. now through Nov. 7
  • Pumpkin patch, corn maze and hay rides
  • Click here to reserve tickets

Burnet County

Sweet Berry Farm

  • 1801 FM 1980, Marble Falls, TX 78654
  • Open Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through Nov. 7
  • Corn mazes, pick-your-own flowers, pumpkin patch and painting
  • Click here for pricing

Hays County

Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival at Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead

  • 419 Founders Park Road, Dripping Springs, TX 78620
  • Open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. now through Oct. 31
  • Live music and food truck on Saturdays and Sundays
  • Click here for pricing

Gillespie County

Jenschke Orchards

Travis County

Mama Mary’s Farm

  • 5701 Williamson Road, Creedmoor, TX 78610
  • Open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. now through Oct. 31
  • Advanced ticket reservations for Saturdays and Sundays required
  • Click here to buy tickets

Williamson County

Texas Pumpkin Fest in Leander

  • 10930 East Crystal Falls Parkway, Leander, TX 78641
  • Open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. now through Nov. 7 (except when raining)
  • Mondays are free for everyone, but some rides and activities will not be available
  • Click here for admission costs

Sweet Eats Fruit Farm in Georgetown

  • 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, TX 78626
  • Open Sunday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. now through Nov. 21
  • Corn maze, pumpkin patch activities available with mutton busting on Saturdays and Sundays in October
  • Click here for pricing

Did we miss your favorite pumpkin patch? Let us know, so we can add it. Email us at reportit@kxan.com.

