AUSTIN (KXAN) — The holiday season is quickly approaching. Here is a list of light events in the Central Texas area you can enjoy with your family this year.
Trail of Lights
- Where: Zilker Park in Austin
- When: Dec. 8-23
This year, the Trail of Lights returns as a walking trail. Patrons can experience the Zilker Park holiday tradition for free on seven out of the 14 nights the trail is open. To learn which days are free admission and which days need purchased tickets, check out the calendar on the Trail of Lights website.
Zilker Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Where: Zilker Park (southside of park)
- When: Nov. 27
The lighting ceremony starts a 6 p.m. There will be local entertainment, live music and food. Learn more about the event online.
Mozart’s Christmas Light Show
- Where: Mozart’s Coffee Roasters in Austin
- When: Nov. 14 – Jan. 6
This year, the festival-style Bavarian marketplace returns for Mozart’s Christmas Light Show. You will also have the option to view the light show from Lake Austin on two double-decker boats or four pontoons. There’s also going to be an interactive LED dance floor featuring professional dancers. Buy tickets online.
Peppermint Parkway
- Where: Circuit of The Americas in Austin
- When: Nov. 25 – Dec. 30
In addition to the drive-thru lights display on the COTA track, there will be in-person attractions at the Peppermint Plaza including amusement rides, a zipline and a holiday market. Buy tickets online.
Community First! Village of Lights
- Where: 9301 Hog Eye Road in Austin
- When: Dec. 2-3, 9-10
This event will have more than 250,000 lights choreographed to holiday music. There will also be a holiday market with unique, handmade items by artists. There will also be food trucks. The event is free, but an RSVP is helpful.
Walkway of Lights
- Where: Lakeside Park in Marble Falls
- When: Nov. 18 – Dec. 31
This event is free but donations will be accepted to put on the event every year. There will be concession stands at the park and appearances from Santa. Learn more about the event online.
Annual Buda Trail of Lights
- Where: Historic Stagecoach Park in Buda
- When: Dec. 9-11, 16-21
This is a walkable trail through Historic Stagecoach Park, located off Main Street. Families can enjoy an array of festive scenes, food and appearances from Santa. Learn more about the event online.
Light Up the Lake
- Where: Old Settlers Park in Round Rock
- When: Dec. 2-3
This is a holiday festival around the lake and festival area at Old Settlers Park off Palm Valley Boulevard. There will be a light show, live music, holiday food, family activities and more. Learn more about the event online.
Christmas Nights of Lights
- Where: Marktplatz off Main in Fredericksburg
- When: Nov. 22 – Jan. 6
This event is free, and there will be a nightly lighting of the Community Christmas Tree and German Christmas Pyramid. There will also be live music. Learn more about the event online.
Santa’s Ranch
- Where: 9561 I-35 in New Braunfels
- When: Nov. 11 – Jan. 1
For these holiday lights, you’ll be driving through over a mile of winding country roads to experience the light and Christmas displays. You’ll also get to enjoy holiday snacks like hot cocoa and kettle corn. Get tickets online.
KXAN will continue to keep this list updated.