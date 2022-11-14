AUSTIN (KXAN) — The holiday season is quickly approaching. Here is a list of light events in the Central Texas area you can enjoy with your family this year.

Trail of Lights

56th annual Trail of Lights (KXAN/Chelsea Moreno)

Where: Zilker Park in Austin

Zilker Park in Austin When: Dec. 8-23

This year, the Trail of Lights returns as a walking trail. Patrons can experience the Zilker Park holiday tradition for free on seven out of the 14 nights the trail is open. To learn which days are free admission and which days need purchased tickets, check out the calendar on the Trail of Lights website.

Zilker Tree Lighting Ceremony

2019 file photo of Zilker Holiday Tree

Where: Zilker Park (southside of park)

Zilker Park (southside of park) When: Nov. 27

The lighting ceremony starts a 6 p.m. There will be local entertainment, live music and food. Learn more about the event online.

Mozart’s Christmas Light Show

File photo of Mozart’s Coffee Roasters annual holiday light show. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

Where: Mozart’s Coffee Roasters in Austin

Mozart’s Coffee Roasters in Austin When: Nov. 14 – Jan. 6

This year, the festival-style Bavarian marketplace returns for Mozart’s Christmas Light Show. You will also have the option to view the light show from Lake Austin on two double-decker boats or four pontoons. There’s also going to be an interactive LED dance floor featuring professional dancers. Buy tickets online.

Peppermint Parkway

Peppermint Parkway is returning to Circuit of the Americas for the 2022 holiday season. (Courtesy: Circuit of The Americas)

Where: Circuit of The Americas in Austin

Circuit of The Americas in Austin When: Nov. 25 – Dec. 30

In addition to the drive-thru lights display on the COTA track, there will be in-person attractions at the Peppermint Plaza including amusement rides, a zipline and a holiday market. Buy tickets online.

Community First! Village of Lights

Where: 9301 Hog Eye Road in Austin

9301 Hog Eye Road in Austin When: Dec. 2-3, 9-10

This event will have more than 250,000 lights choreographed to holiday music. There will also be a holiday market with unique, handmade items by artists. There will also be food trucks. The event is free, but an RSVP is helpful.

Walkway of Lights

The Walkway of Lights begins Friday in Marble Falls. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Where: Lakeside Park in Marble Falls

Lakeside Park in Marble Falls When: Nov. 18 – Dec. 31

This event is free but donations will be accepted to put on the event every year. There will be concession stands at the park and appearances from Santa. Learn more about the event online.

Annual Buda Trail of Lights

Where: Historic Stagecoach Park in Buda

Historic Stagecoach Park in Buda When: Dec. 9-11, 16-21

This is a walkable trail through Historic Stagecoach Park, located off Main Street. Families can enjoy an array of festive scenes, food and appearances from Santa. Learn more about the event online.

Light Up the Lake

Where: Old Settlers Park in Round Rock

Old Settlers Park in Round Rock When: Dec. 2-3

This is a holiday festival around the lake and festival area at Old Settlers Park off Palm Valley Boulevard. There will be a light show, live music, holiday food, family activities and more. Learn more about the event online.

Christmas Nights of Lights

Where: Marktplatz off Main in Fredericksburg

Marktplatz off Main in Fredericksburg When: Nov. 22 – Jan. 6

This event is free, and there will be a nightly lighting of the Community Christmas Tree and German Christmas Pyramid. There will also be live music. Learn more about the event online.

Santa’s Ranch

Where: 9561 I-35 in New Braunfels

9561 I-35 in New Braunfels When: Nov. 11 – Jan. 1

For these holiday lights, you’ll be driving through over a mile of winding country roads to experience the light and Christmas displays. You’ll also get to enjoy holiday snacks like hot cocoa and kettle corn. Get tickets online.

KXAN will continue to keep this list updated.