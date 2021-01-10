LIST: Central Texas school closures/delays for Jan. 11

Icy morning on MoPac and 45th Street in Austin, Texas. Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN

AUSTIN (KXAN) — School districts in Central Texas are modifying their schedules for Monday, January 11 after winter weather on Sunday is expected to bring inclement conditions overnight.

These are the closings/delays for Monday, Jan. 11:

Austin ISD — No update

— No update Bastrop ISD — two-hour delayed start for Monday. Buses will run two hours later than normal. Families and staff will be notified of additional changes on the Bastrop ISD website, mobile app, and social media.

— two-hour delayed start for Monday. Buses will run two hours later than normal. Families and staff will be notified of additional changes on the Bastrop ISD website, mobile app, and social media. Elgin ISD — two-hour delay for Monday, Jan. 11. Families can visit elginisd.net for more information

— two-hour delay for Monday, Jan. 11. Families can visit elginisd.net for more information Fayetteville ISD — Will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, according to Superintendent Jeff Harvey

— Will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, according to Superintendent Jeff Harvey Leander ISD — No decision yet, announcement to come.

— No decision yet, announcement to come. Manor ISD — No decision yet, still monitoring.

— No decision yet, still monitoring. Pflugerville ISD — 90-minute delay. Elementary classes will start at 9:05 a.m; middle school classes will start at 9:50 a.m.; and high school classes will start at 10:30 a.m. Buses will operate regular routes, but on a 90-minute delay. The school day will end at the normal time.

— 90-minute delay. Elementary classes will start at 9:05 a.m; middle school classes will start at 9:50 a.m.; and high school classes will start at 10:30 a.m. Buses will operate regular routes, but on a 90-minute delay. The school day will end at the normal time. Regents School of Austin — Classes are canceled for Monday, Jan. 11

— Classes are canceled for Monday, Jan. 11 Round Rock ISD — No decision yet, discussions to come.

— No decision yet, discussions to come. Smithville ISD — two-hour delay for all campuses.

Get more information in our winter weather live blog.