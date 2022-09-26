CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Though it may not feel like autumn for us in Central Texas, it’s not going to stop us from celebrating this beautiful season.

Below is a breakdown of pumpkin patches and fall events in the KXAN viewing area for 2022.

When: Oct. 1 – Nov. 6

Oct. 1 – Nov. 6 Where: 1115 FM 969, Bastrop, Texas 78602

1115 FM 969, Bastrop, Texas 78602 Hours: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: General admission online is $21.95. Kids under 3 years old get in free.

Here at this farm, your general admission ticket gets you into hayrides, the corn maze and pumpkin patch. There will also be live music at the festival. Enjoy views of the Colorado River, a beer and cider garden and live farm animals.

When: Every weekend in October

Every weekend in October Where: 10300 Taylor Ln., Manor, Texas 78653

10300 Taylor Ln., Manor, Texas 78653 Hours: Weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: Tickets online range from free to $15, with a family pack of four tickets going for $50. You can also buy tickets at the gate.

Enjoy musical lineups during weekends in October as well as farm animals, horse rides, games and more at this farm east of Austin.

When: Sept. 24 – Oct. 31

Sept. 24 – Oct. 31 Where: Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead (419 Founders Park Rd., Dripping Springs, Texas 78620)

Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead (419 Founders Park Rd., Dripping Springs, Texas 78620) Hours: Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Closed on Tuesdays.

Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Closed on Tuesdays. Admission: $10 for weekends, $5 for weekdays. Kids 3 years old and under and seniors 65 years and older get in free. Event parking is also free.

At the festival, there will be games, activities like barrel rides and a petting zoo, live music, face and pumpkin painting and various food options.

The farmstead where the event is held is on the National Register of Historic Places. Each weekend of the festival’s duration will celebrate different things, including butterflies, indigenous peoples and Halloween.

When: Sept. 24 – Oct. 30

Sept. 24 – Oct. 30 Where: 5701 Williamson Rd., Creedmoor, Texas 78610

5701 Williamson Rd., Creedmoor, Texas 78610 Hours: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission: 3 years old and up are $7 Wednesday through Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, that doubles to $14. Advance ticket reservations are required.

Here on this farm just south of Austin, there will be hayrides, an animal barn, pumpkin painting, rubber duck races and more.

When: Sept. 22 – Oct. 30

Sept. 22 – Oct. 30 Where: Pioneer Farms (Pioneer Farms Drive, Austin, Texas 78754)

Pioneer Farms (Pioneer Farms Drive, Austin, Texas 78754) Hours: Pumpkin Nights usually closes down by 11 to 11:30 p.m.

Pumpkin Nights usually closes down by 11 to 11:30 p.m. Admission: Prices range from free to $26 depending on day and age. No walkup ticket sales. Buy tickets online. Parking is $10.

Venture along a walking path to take in displays of hand-carved pumpkins. There will be entertainment and games as well.

When: Sept. 17 – Nov. 6

Sept. 17 – Nov. 6 Where: 1801 FM 1980, Marble Falls, Texas 78654

1801 FM 1980, Marble Falls, Texas 78654 Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Closed on Wednesdays.

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Closed on Wednesdays. Admission: No entrance or parking fee — you will be charged for activities and pumpkins.

At this farm in Marble Falls, there will be hayrides, mazes, pumpkin painting and pony rides.

The farm also boasts the 2022 Texas Maze, which is spread out on a four-acre field and is in the shape of the Lone Star State. The maze is made up of Haygrazer grass, which can grow up to 10 feet tall. Learn more about it here.

When: Sept. 10 – Nov. 20

Sept. 10 – Nov. 20 Where: 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, Texas 78626

14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, Texas 78626 Hours: All week, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting.

All week, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. Admission: Varies by date and day of the week from $19.95 to $24.95.

Enjoy pick-your-own pumpkins, a corn maze, zoofari, pig races, wagon rides and more at this farm just north of Austin.

When: Oct. 8-30

Oct. 8-30 Where: 8760 FM 2243, Leander, Texas 78641

8760 FM 2243, Leander, Texas 78641 Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Closed on Mondays, except for Columbus Day.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Closed on Mondays, except for Columbus Day. Admission: $5 to $10 depending on the day. Free admission for all on Tuesdays. Toddlers and those with special needs get in free. Parking is free.

On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, enjoy train rides, face painting, pumpkin smashing and more. A variety of food options will be available as well.

Did we miss an event or pumpkin patch? Send the details to reportit@kxan.com.