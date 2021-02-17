First no power, now water problems as issues mount across Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Many water treatment plants have lost power, and utilities across Central Texas are telling customers to boil their water. Here is a list of those broken down by county.

Travis County

Circle C – Austin Water says people who live in the 78739 zip code in south and southwest Austin may be experiencing water outages and low water pressure.

Austin Water is aware that some customers in southwest Austin (78739) are experiencing water outages and low water pressure. We are investigating the cause and will provide updates as soon as possible. — Austin Water (@AustinWater) February 17, 2021

Leander – City says customers may experience a reduction or loss of water service. A boil water notice is in effect for all water customers due to extremely cold temperatures and intermittent power outages to critical city infrastructure. Conserve water as much as possible.

Pflugerville – Water customers in the city are being asked to boil their water before consumptions due to a prolonged power outage at the water treatment plant that caused distribution pressures to drop below 20 psi.

Williamson County

Georgetown – The city of Georgetown extended its boil water notice Wednesday morning. The advisory says it impacts 19,620 people in the following areas:

Leander Road/FM2243 area, from Southwest Bypass to Garey Park and the Parkside Parkway area, from FM2243 to Sam Bass Road (about 1,300 customers)

DB Wood Road/HWY-29 area, bound by IH-35, DB Wood Road, HWY 29, and Williams Drive. The includes the area of Booty’s Crossing Road, Serenada Neighborhood, portions of Berry Creek Neighborhood, and Wolf Ranch Northfork and Southfork (about 3,600 customers)

The Westinghouse area, from IH-35 to FM1460 (about 1,700 customers)

Areas west of Georgetown, including Santa Rita, Northlake, and Andice (about 11,000 customers)

Florence (720 customers)

Liberty Hill (1,300 customers)

You can also view the city’s Water Outage map.

Leander – See Leander under Travis County.

Taylor – City is under a boil water notice due to a “prolonged power outage at the water treatment plant.” These are for customers of the Taylor Public Water System. The Brazos River Authority is working to restore power.

Hays County

Eastern Hays County – Monarch Utilities has announced a boil water notice for customers in the Plum Creek water system.

“Due to repeated power outages, the system is unable to keep up with demand,” a press release from the utility company said. This notice affects more than 2,400 customers.”

Kyle – The city of Kyle asked its residents to suspend water usage until further notice, due to power loss locally and at the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA), which serves a 10-county district.

“We are close to running out of water supply,” the city said in a statement on Twitter.

Bastrop County

Bastrop – Aqua Water Supply is asking all customers to boil their water after it said all of its system experienced low pressure as a result of winter storm conditions and power outages Tuesday morning.

Lee County

Lee County Water Supply is asking customers in the following areas to boil their water until further notice:

TX 21 and FM 141 in Dime Box going south to Giddings City Limits

FM 1697 and FM 180 to Nails Creek Park and south approximately 5 miles

CR 117 to all of the Leobau area

All Country Corner Area

Country Corner to FM 2440

All of FM 2440 to TX 21

All of County Road 113 to TX 21.

For more information, you can call Lee County Water Supply at (979) 542-0770 or (979) 542-1611.

Stay connected. Download the KXAN Weather App. (Apple | Android)