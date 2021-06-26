LIST: 4th of July fireworks, parades, events in Austin and Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Independence Day is right around the corner. Here’s a list of events in the Austin and greater Central Texas area where you can enjoy live music, fireworks, parades and more with your family.

Austin/Travis County

H-E-B Austin Symphony Orchestra Concert & Fireworks – The concert will be hosted at Vic Mathias Shores starting at 8 p.m. It is free and open to the public. There will be special guest speakers, a musical performance and of course, fireworks.

4th of July Parade for West Lake Hills – The parade kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and crowds will gather in the parking lot of Independent Financial Bank (101 Westlake Drive).

Independence Day Festival at Hill Country Galleria – From 4 to 10 p.m. there will be live music on the grassy lawn and vendors. Parking and admission is free. A fireworks show will happen afterward.

Red, White & Boom 4th of July Festival in Pflugerville – On July 4, the fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. with the best views from parking at Typhoon Texas, Hendrickson High, Stone Hill Town Center and Costco. Fireworks will also happen Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. Typhoon Texas is also hosting a series of events the weekend of July 4. Learn more online and how to get tickets.

Third Annual Lobster & Friends at Launderette – The east Austin restaurant will host its third annual seafood boil from noon to 8 p.m. The menu includes a boil with lobster, shrimp, crab, clams, mussels, sausage corn and potatoes, family-style sides and desserts. It’s $50 per guest. Book dine-in and to-go tickets online.

Freebirds World Burrito – Kids will be able to eat for free on Independence Day, along with a purchase of an adult entrée at the burrito restaurant. The offer is valid in-store at all 55 locations in Texas. It is limited to one free “Weebirds” meal per adult entrée purchase.

Hays County

2021 Independence Day Celebration Fireworks Show in Kyle – Fireworks will launch at sundown (around 9 p.m.) from the Plum Creek Golf Course and last 30 minutes. Viewing won’t be allowed on the golf course, but parking is available at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center and on paved lots near the intersection of Kohlers and Kyle Crossings.

Fireworks at Dreamland – This venue in Dripping Springs is hosting a fireworks show starting at 10 p.m. at its main stage. A new Splashpad will be ready to go for kids to cool off. Food and drink specials will also be available all day.

Williamson County

Independence Day Parade & Fireworks Round Rock – This celebration takes place July 3. The parade will start at 8:30 a.m. and will stretch for 1.5 miles along Mays Street between Mays Crossing and Highway 79. Then at Old Settlers Park, Frontier Days will kick off at noon on July 3. There will be carnival rides, live music and vendors. A fireworks show starts at dusk. View the full schedule online.

Round Rock Express Independence Day Celebration – After the game at the Dell Diamond, a fireworks show will take place. The Express will face the Sugar Land Skeeters. Gates open at 5 p.m., and first pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Learn more about buying tickets online.

4th of July Celebration in Hutto – Music artist Jack Ingram will headline the celebration at Brushy Creek Amphitheater. Tickets are free but must be reserved beforehand. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., and a fireworks show is planned.

4th of July Parade in Taylor – A parade will take place starting at 9 a.m. at Old Taylor High (410 West 7th Street) and will go along Davis Street to Lake Drive and into Murphy Park. Fireworks will take place later on at 9:20 p.m. at Murphy Park for 20-30 minutes.

Brushy Creek 4th of July Community Parade – The parade and festival takes place at Cat Hollow Park from 9 a.m. to noon. The parade will line up at Liberty Walk and Northfield and end at the park. Liberty Walk will be closed from O’Connor to Northfield during the parade. Learn more about the schedule online.

Did we miss an event? Email us the details at reportit@kxan.com so we can add it to this list.