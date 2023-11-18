AUSTIN (KXAN) – If you find yourself not feeling up to cooking the traditional Thanksgiving meal in your home this year, a few organizations around Austin have got you covered. Additionally, if if you would like to donate some time or money, check out the list below.

Central Texas Food Bank

Volunteering information can be found here.

CTFB will be giving out turkeys, fresh produce and other items for free. Information to donate can be found here.

H-E-B Feast of Sharing by United Way for Greater Austin

Enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal from H-E-B and United Way for Greater Austin. Volunteers can sign up and parking information can be found here.

When: Nov. 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Palmer Events Center

Austin Turkey Trot

Thundercloud Subs is hosting an Austin Turkey Trot event Thanksgiving morning. Racers can choose to run (or walk) in the one mile or five miles legs. All the proceeds will go to Caritas of Austin, a nonprofit aiming to help those experiencing homelessness.

Del Valle Turkey Trot and Drive

On November 22, 2023 meet at Del Valley High School – Veterans Stadium for the DV Turkey Trot & Drive event. The drive is for Del Valle community members only. Register at www.atxdvcc.org/turkeytrot.

When: Nov. 22 at 8 a.m.

Where: Del Valle High School – Veterans Stadium (5201 Ross Road, Del Valle, TX 78617)

Austin Turkey Tailgate

Operation Turkey will be hosting a party, smoking turkeys and preparing meals at the tailgate while accepting donations. The organization said it provides meals to around 40% those unable to afford one in Austin on Thanksgiving.

The team start the party at 11 a.m. and finish at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23 at the Third Base Sports Bar in north West Austin.

Calvary Thanksgiving Potluck

The annual potluck at Calvary Church in south Austin is back again. The church recommends bringing a side, main dish, dessert or drinks to share before chowing down at 6 p.m.

When: Nov. 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Calvary South Austin 5700 Menchaca Road #260, Austin, TX 78745