‘Limited’ amount of tickets released for sold-out F1 US Grand Prix in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A “limited” amount of tickets are on sale for the previously-announced, sold-out Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix from Austin’s Circuit of the Americas, COTA officials announced.

Fans can purchase Friday-only and Saturday-only tickets through COTA’s website. The first two days of the race weekend are for practice and qualifying sessions. The U.S. Grand Prix starts Sunday at 2 p.m.

Friday-only tickets start at $49. Saturday-only tickets start at $109.

If you don’t already have a parking pass, you can book a spot on the shuttle bus. Shuttle tickets start at $15 and are on sale now, the release says.

COTA offers two types of shuttle services — the Front Gate and Drop & Walk shuttle.

The Front Gate shuttle drops off and picks up across from COTA’s Grand Plaza. It’s $40 a day for a round trip with pick-up locations in downtown Austin at San Jacinto Boulevard and East 14th Street and Barton Creek Mall.

The Drop & Walk shuttle drops off at McAngus Lot, which is about a 10-12 minute walk to the COTA main entrance. It’s $20 a day for a round-trip shuttle with pick-up locations at Bastrop Memorial Stadium and Guadalupe Street and 51st Street. This shuttle only runs on Saturday and Sunday during the race weekend.