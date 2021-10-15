‘Limited’ amount of tickets released for sold-out F1 US Grand Prix in Austin

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, steers his car during the first practice session for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A “limited” amount of tickets are on sale for the previously-announced, sold-out Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix from Austin’s Circuit of the Americas, COTA officials announced.

Fans can purchase Friday-only and Saturday-only tickets through COTA’s website. The first two days of the race weekend are for practice and qualifying sessions. The U.S. Grand Prix starts Sunday at 2 p.m.

Friday-only tickets start at $49. Saturday-only tickets start at $109.

If you don’t already have a parking pass, you can book a spot on the shuttle bus. Shuttle tickets start at $15 and are on sale now, the release says.

COTA offers two types of shuttle services — the Front Gate and Drop & Walk shuttle.

The Front Gate shuttle drops off and picks up across from COTA’s Grand Plaza. It’s $40 a day for a round trip with pick-up locations in downtown Austin at San Jacinto Boulevard and East 14th Street and Barton Creek Mall.

The Drop & Walk shuttle drops off at McAngus Lot, which is about a 10-12 minute walk to the COTA main entrance. It’s $20 a day for a round-trip shuttle with pick-up locations at Bastrop Memorial Stadium and Guadalupe Street and 51st Street. This shuttle only runs on Saturday and Sunday during the race weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

