AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mysterious lights appeared over the Austin metro area in the early morning hours on Monday, sparking concerns from viewers. The string of lights moved across the sky to the northeast, before disappearing below the horizon.

What is causing these mysterious lights? Blame Austin’s own Elon Musk.

In 2015, the billionaire and SpaceX founder began the Starlink project. According to the website Starwalk, the company has launched over 700 of these satellites, with plans for 12,000 more satellites to launch.

The company hopes to put 42,000 of the devices in orbit at a later time.

What are the Starlink satellites?

They provide high-speed internet to parts of the planet by forming a net around the globe.

Viewers spot lights over Central Texas. The lights are part of Elon Musk’s Starlink network. (Courtesy: Kacy Robertson)

Viewers spot lights over Central Texas. The lights are part of Elon Musk’s Starlink network. (Courtesy: Kacy Robertson)

Viewers spot lights over Central Texas. The lights are part of Elon Musk’s Starlink network. (Courtesy: Kacy Robertson)

Each of the small satellites is reflective, which is why they can be seen with the naked eye. They also orbit the planet in a single file, which is why they appear to be a chain of light.

You can find Starlink satellites pretty easily. FindStarlink.com provides an easy way to track the constellation of lights. The StarWalk app also provides a great way to locate them

SpaceX has been discussing painting the satellites black for years, in an effort to reduce its visibility.