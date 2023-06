LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) – A lightning strike caused a house fire Thursday afternoon in The Village of the Hills area, according to a tweet from Lake Travis Fire Rescue.

The lightning bolt that likely caused the fire was recorded by KXAN First Warning Weather radar at 12:39 p.m.

Fire caused by lightning strike burns home in Lakeway on June 8. (Photo courtesy: Jim Ellis via ReportIt) KXAN First Warning Weather Radar showing the lightning strike that likely caused the Lakeway house fire on June 8.

Fire fighters with the Lake Travis Fire Department on the scene of a house fire caused by lightning on June 8. (Courtesy: Lake Travis Fire Department)

No injuries were reported, according to the tweet.