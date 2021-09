MANCHACA, Texas (KXAN) — Crews with Manchaca and Austin Fire Departments were able to quickly put out an attic fire that was caused by lightning Tuesday night.

The Manchaca Fire Department says crews knocked down the fire at the home on Garretts Way off FM 1626 in 10 minutes.

The fire was reported at 10:39 p.m.

The homeowners were at home at the time. No one was hurt. In addition to the fire damage in the attic, there was water damage to the house.