Boil water advisory issued in Liberty Hill after leak

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Liberty Hill has issued a boil water advisory following a water leak in the city.

Liberty Hill residents have been told they must boil all water before use if they were affected by the leak.

The director of Public Works said the following area was impacted by the leak:

The SH-29 Corridor going east from the 13000 block of W SH 29 including Jonathan Drive, Independence Drive and the Liberty Parke Subdivision.

Notices are being hand delivered to homes in the affected area.

The advisory is firmly in place even though the leak has been repaired, the City said.