Liberty Hill remembers football coach with drive-thru ceremony

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Hundreds of people gathered at Liberty Hill High School on Sunday for an emotional goodbye to their varsity head football coach.

Jeff Walker died on Monday after an eight-year battle with cancer. He was 52.

Cars lined the high school parking lot Sunday afternoon for a drive-thru ceremony for the longtime coach. Walker was hired to replace Jerry Vance in 2017 and also spent seven seasons in the 2000s with the team as an assistant. Walker carried on the Liberty Hill tradition of success while running the Slot-T offense.

Family members were at the ceremony, accepting cards and letters from students and friends. On Friday, the school district announced that defensive coordinator Kent Walker, Walker’s younger brother, will be the interim coach through the rest of the season.

Liberty Hill is preparing for the UIL state playoffs with an 8-0 record during its first season at the 5A level.