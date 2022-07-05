LEE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it opened an investigation after an inmate reported being sexually assaulted by another inmate in the Lee County Jail. The inmate made the report to a corrections officer on June 21.

LCSO said criminal charges have since been filed against the accused inmate.

According to a release, the policies and procedures in the Lee County Jail are currently under review to ensure this type of activity does not occur at any time in the future.

LCSO said the investigation is still ongoing.