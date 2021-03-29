Lee County Sheriff’s Office asks for help with identifying man found dead on County Road 306

LEE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a body found late Saturday night.

Just before midnight, the sheriff’s office said it got a report of a man lying on County Road 306 in Blue. That’s in between Lexington and Elgin.

EMS responded and found the man was dead, the sheriff’s office said. He is described as Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes, a thin build and in his mid to early 30s. He had a “military-style” haircut, a tan G-shock watch, a red yarn necklace and a “Timothy” tattoo on his left forearm.

You can call LCSO at (979) 542-2800 if you know who he might be. The sheriff’s office did not say whether or not the death was suspicious or related to any crime.