A water main break shut down the intersection near the Leander Presbyterian Church. (Photo Courtesy: City of Leander)

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Water is shut off Monday afternoon to businesses and homes within an area of Leander due to a water main break.

The City of Leander reported the break happened near the intersection of South West Drive and West South Street in the area known as Old Town, according to social media posts. This is west of U.S. Highway 183 and close to the Leander Presbyterian Church.

“Water is currently off in the area and intersection is closed,” one post read. “Please avoid the area or find alternate routes.

It’s unclear what caused the water main to break or how many homes and businesses are affected by it.

KXAN will keep following this developing story and share any updates when they become available.