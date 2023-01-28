Top video courtesy of Sydney Garis

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Two Leander Independent School District teachers shared one of the most special days of their lives with their students last week.

Sydney Garis is a third-grade teacher at Rutledge Elementary, but years before that, she used to walk the halls of the same school as a student, envisioning what her future would be like.

In what some would call a “full circle moment,” physical education teacher Parker English proposed to Garis inside a Rutledge classroom on Jan. 20 with the help of her students and other faculty. The couple started dating a little over a year ago.

Video of the proposal, going viral on TikTok, shows students lined up outside Garis’ classroom with signs spelling out “will you marry me?” They marched in on cue.

Right behind them was English, who walked in and got down on one knee.

“I was there when I was in fifth grade thinking about what my future would hold and having that happen there was very, very special. So that school will hold a special place in my heart forever,” Garis said, adding her mother also works at the school as a physical education teacher.

English said the proposal was a team effort, with other teachers jumping in to help him make the signs and administration getting everyone coordinated.

“It turned out the way it turned out because of the people who helped,” English said.

Since being posted on Thursday, the proposal video has collected more than 737,000 views and 105,000 likes as of Friday afternoon.

Garis said it was special “being able to show our students what love really is.”