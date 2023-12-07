AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service issued a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest of two suspects wanted in a robbery that happened in Leander, according to a news release from USPS.

At approximately 9 a.m. Monday, USPS said the robbery happened in the 2000 block of Lucky Lane.

On Thursday, the U.S. Postal Service said it was searching for two suspects in reference to a robbery that happened in Leander earlier this week | Images courtesy USPS

The suspects are described as two Black men, who are approximately 6 feet, with skinny builds and wearing dark hoodies and dark face coverings. Both suspects were seen leaving the area in a dark colored four-door Sedan, according to USPS.

Anyone who has any information about the suspects should not take any action to apprehend them yourself. Instead, you can contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and when prompted say “law enforcement,” the release said. You can reference case number 4202352-ROBB.

USPS said all information provided will be “kept strictly confidential.”