LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander Police shared new details after two deadly crashes happened within hours of each other early morning on May 21. The separate crashes were both located near East San Gabriel Parkway.

Crash at 183A Toll/East San Gabriel Parkway

Leander Police Department officers responded to a crash between a Dodge pickup truck and a Ford Explorer pickup truck at 12:11 a.m.

Investigators said the Dodge had the right of way and was traveling north on the 183A Toll Frontage Road when the Ford ran a red light as it was headed east on East San Gabriel Parkway.

Anastasia Aleman, who rode in the front right passenger seat of the Ford, died at the scene. The other two occupants of the Ford and both occupants of the Dodge were sent to Round Rock St. David’s Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Crash at US 183/East San Gabriel Parkway

At 2:38 a.m., Leander Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of North U.S. Highway 183. The driver was Brenan Swartz, who died at the scene.

Swartz was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck and traveling north on U.S. 183 at a high speed, police said. His car left the road and rolled multiple times. Swartz was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

“Alcohol as well as distracted driving (using a mobile device) is also believed to be a factor in this crash,” police said in a release.

The investigation is ongoing.